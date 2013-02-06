Offseason Forecast: New York Jets

With the offseason officially under way, Around The League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the New York Jets.
What's changing
John Idzik has replaced Mike Tannenbaum as general manager, and 10 coaches from Rex Ryan's staff either were fired or left the team voluntarily. Marty Mornhinweg takes over at offensive coordinator, while Dennis Thurman was promoted to defensive coordinator. Mornhinweg will bring a West Coast scheme to Florham Park, N.J. as the Jets leave "ground and pound" behind once and for all.
Biggest free agents
» S LaRon Landry: A bright spot who brought stability to the position and earned a Pro Bowl trip. Landry stayed healthy (a huge problem in his Redskins days) and gave the Jets some edge in their secondary.
» TE Dustin Keller: Noted Mark Sanchez security blanket who saw his 2012 season wrecked by injuries. Keller never missed a game prior to this past season and conceivably could be a Pro Bowl player with better quarterback play.
» RB Shonn Greene: Snuck past the 1,000-yard mark for a second consecutive season, but is one-dimensional and probably best suited in a change-of-pace role.
Other key free agents: LG Matt Slauson, WR Braylon Edwards, RG Brandon Moore, DT Mike DeVito, PK Nick Folk.
What they need
The Jets lack playmakers at running back and wide receiver, and their quarterback situation is in complete flux. Tim Tebow will get his wish to be traded or released, and the Jets likely will bring in a cost-effective veteran to compete with Mark Sanchez in camp. They could draft a quarterback they can develop, which would be bad news for Greg McElroy.
Above all, they must address the Darrelle Revis situation. Revis wants a new deal that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The Jets -- who have substantial salary-cap issues -- aren't in great position to do that. With one year left on his 2010 "Band-Aid" deal, the Jets need to act now and sign their star player or trade him for good value. If Revis simply walks as a free agent, it would represent an all-time franchise blunder.
Offseason crystal ball
Expect the Jets to make a play to keep both Landry and Keller, though their offers might not be competitive on the open market. They could use the franchise tag on Keller, but not Landry, who has a clause in his contract. Greene likely is history, as Mornhinweg will push for a more versatile player to use out of the backfield. The Revis saga is wide open at this point, but we'd guess the Jets will find a way to hold onto one of their greatest players ever.