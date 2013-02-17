Offseason Forecast: New York Giants

Consistency, especially on defense. The Giants looked like the best team in the NFL at times and didn't make the playoffs in 2012. The defense allowed the second-most yards per game, but had the No. 12-ranked scoring defense. That often means too many big plays. The run defense ranked No. 25 and the pass defense was No. 28. That's very un-Giant-like. Injuries haven't helped the offense, but Manning needs to live up to that elite status on a weekly basis. They'll also need some offensive line help if Beatty and Boothe leave via free agency.