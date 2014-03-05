Offseason Forecast: New Orleans Saints

The answer depends on what happens with their own free agents. If the Saints lose de la Puente and Strief, a burning need will exist at center and right tackle. With Harper and possibly Jenkins out the door, New Orleans also could use a young safety to pair with the ascendant Kenny Vaccaro. The only other backstops on the roster -- Rafael Bush and Jordan Pugh -- boast a combined nine career starts. Lastly, Ryan's 3-4 scheme never has enough edge rushers. With Butler and Junior Galette as the only outside 'backers of note under contract, look for the Saints to draft or sign help.