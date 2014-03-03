Offseason Forecast: New England Patriots

We predict the Patriots will find a way to keep Talib. The organization has had such a hard time finding quality secondary play over the years, which is also why Devin McCourty is a long-term extension candidate. Edelman, Spikes and Blount should find riches elsewhere, while underrated center Ryan Wendell is a strong candidate to get a nice contract to stay around. Wilfork should ultimately stay put, and we think Amendola will, too. Still, it wouldn't be a shock if the Patriots find a way to be very active in free agency, especially at receiver. Brady only has so many years left before Belichick *really *has to make some changes.