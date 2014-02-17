Offseason Forecast: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will take their quarterback of the future in the draft and then load up on the defensive side of the ball via the draft and free agency. Greenway and Guion will restructure their contracts freeing up even more room to re-sign Griffin and chase Michael Johnson -- who played for Zimmer in Cincinnati. Allen and Gerhart both leave Minnesota. Cassel entertains returning but decides to move on, leaving Norv Turner with a youngster, scrap-heap veteran and Ponder at quarterback.