Offseason Forecast: Miami Dolphins

Miami will be a player for one of the three big-name free-agent receivers, and with $44 million in cap space (currently third in the NFL), the Dolphins will have the money to do it. Greg Jennings seems the logical addition given his Packers past with Philbin -- although that didn't help Matt Flynn -- but at 29 years old and coming off an injury-plagued season, it might not be the best decision. Kansas City Chiefs free agent and Miami native Dwayne Bowe (also 29) had expressed an interest in coming home before signing a new contract with the Chiefs. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Mike Wallace, therefore, could be the answer, and his speed certainly is something lacking in Miami's offense. If Long leaves, then a tackle will become a focus with the Dolphins' stockpile of five of the top 100 picks in the draft.