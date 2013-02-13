Offseason Forecast: Kansas City Chiefs

If the Chiefs lose Bowe to free agency they'll be left without two of their top three receivers after Steve Breaston was released. Reid has his quarterback in Smith, but someone has to catch the ball other than the running backs and tight end Tony Moeaki. Jon Baldwin has a ton of potential, but has disappointed with 41 combined receptions in two seasons. The franchise could use another pass rusher, but if you're going to go get an offensive coach in Reid and trade for Smith, you've got to give them a few receivers to work with. This all hinges on what happens with Bowe.