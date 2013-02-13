Around the League

Presented By

Offseason Forecast: Kansas City Chiefs

Published: Feb 13, 2013 at 04:44 AM

With the offseason officially under way, Around the League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. Today, we look at the Kansas City Chiefs.

What's changing

Administration. Wave buh-bye to general manager Scott Pioli and coach Romeo Crennel. Say hello to GM John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs went 23-41 under Pioli and are in the exact same position as the organization was when he was hired -- coming off a 2-14 season. Dorsey is a descendant from the Ron Wolf/Green Bay Packers front office tree. Reid is one of the most established coaches in the NFL with a strong offensive reputation. In dire need of a quarterback, the Chiefs went out and traded for Alex Smith, plucking him from the San Francisco 49ers.

Biggest free agents

» WR Dwayne Bowe: The wide receiver wants to be paid like one of the league's top receivers, but only sporadically plays like it. And then there's the attitude baggage.

» T Branden Albert: A legit starting tackle. Money could be the deciding factor because the Chiefs can easily replace him with the No. 1 pick.

» P Dustin Colquitt: The 2012 Pro Bowler has played in all but two games during his eight years in Kansas City.

» RB Peyton Hillis: The nearly 1,200-rushing yard, 11-touchdown effort in 2010 has to be considered a fluke at this point -- even if there have been injury issues. But the Chiefs need a bruiser to complement Jamaal Charles.

» DE Glenn Dorsey: Hasn't been the dominant force that earned the No. 5 overall pick at LSU, but has started all but three games in the last four seasons.

Other key free agents: QB Brady Quinn, G Ryan Lilja, LB Brandon Siler

Take a look at the best photos from the Kansas City Chiefs 2012 season.

What they need

If the Chiefs lose Bowe to free agency they'll be left without two of their top three receivers after Steve Breaston was released. Reid has his quarterback in Smith, but someone has to catch the ball other than the running backs and tight end Tony Moeaki. Jon Baldwin has a ton of potential, but has disappointed with 41 combined receptions in two seasons. The franchise could use another pass rusher, but if you're going to go get an offensive coach in Reid and trade for Smith, you've got to give them a few receivers to work with. This all hinges on what happens with Bowe.

Offseason crystal ball

The Chiefs have a lot more leeway now that their quarterback situation is decided. The franchise hopes it got the 2011-12 version of Smith, but he's the guy for better or worse. The offensive line could get some help with Texas A&M offensive tackle Luke Joeckel as the No. 1 overall pick, especially if Albert is allowed to walk. And don't count out another quarterback being drafted to be tutored by Reid with the future in mind. Again, receiver becomes a priority if Bowe signs elsewhere.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW