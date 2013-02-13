Offseason Forecast: Kansas City Chiefs

With the offseason officially under way, Around the League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. Today, we look at the Kansas City Chiefs.
What's changing
Administration. Wave buh-bye to general manager Scott Pioli and coach Romeo Crennel. Say hello to GM John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs went 23-41 under Pioli and are in the exact same position as the organization was when he was hired -- coming off a 2-14 season. Dorsey is a descendant from the Ron Wolf/Green Bay Packers front office tree. Reid is one of the most established coaches in the NFL with a strong offensive reputation. In dire need of a quarterback, the Chiefs went out and traded for Alex Smith, plucking him from the San Francisco 49ers.
Biggest free agents
» WR Dwayne Bowe: The wide receiver wants to be paid like one of the league's top receivers, but only sporadically plays like it. And then there's the attitude baggage.
» T Branden Albert: A legit starting tackle. Money could be the deciding factor because the Chiefs can easily replace him with the No. 1 pick.
» P Dustin Colquitt: The 2012 Pro Bowler has played in all but two games during his eight years in Kansas City.
» RB Peyton Hillis: The nearly 1,200-rushing yard, 11-touchdown effort in 2010 has to be considered a fluke at this point -- even if there have been injury issues. But the Chiefs need a bruiser to complement Jamaal Charles.
» DE Glenn Dorsey: Hasn't been the dominant force that earned the No. 5 overall pick at LSU, but has started all but three games in the last four seasons.
What they need
If the Chiefs lose Bowe to free agency they'll be left without two of their top three receivers after Steve Breaston was released. Reid has his quarterback in Smith, but someone has to catch the ball other than the running backs and tight end Tony Moeaki. Jon Baldwin has a ton of potential, but has disappointed with 41 combined receptions in two seasons. The franchise could use another pass rusher, but if you're going to go get an offensive coach in Reid and trade for Smith, you've got to give them a few receivers to work with. This all hinges on what happens with Bowe.
Offseason crystal ball
The Chiefs have a lot more leeway now that their quarterback situation is decided. The franchise hopes it got the 2011-12 version of Smith, but he's the guy for better or worse. The offensive line could get some help with Texas A&M offensive tackle Luke Joeckel as the No. 1 overall pick, especially if Albert is allowed to walk. And don't count out another quarterback being drafted to be tutored by Reid with the future in mind. Again, receiver becomes a priority if Bowe signs elsewhere.