Offseason Forecast: Jacksonville Jaguars

» QB Chad Henne:Jags brass is on the record professing its desire to bring back Henne. The veteran quarterback is a stopgap with an average arm. Henne is like a good relief pitcher in baseball -- you can get a couple solid innings out of him, but shouldn't ask him to go the distance. However, Jacksonville's desire to bring him back shows that they are likely to bring in a young quarterback through the draft. In that instance, Henne could be insurance if that player isn't ready to take over the reins from the jump.