Offseason Forecast: Denver Broncos

A haggard but still fiery John Elway said Tuesday that he's going to continue to shape his roster as if Peyton Manning will be the quarterback. The Broncos can survive the loss of a couple of key free agents on offense, but they have to add speed and physicality on defense. With a few tweaks, this team will remain AFC favorites. The real trick is finding a formula that will allow them to hang with the NFC's superpowers.