Around the League

Presented By

Offseason Forecast: Denver Broncos

Published: Feb 05, 2014 at 02:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

With the offseason officially under way, Around The League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the AFC champion Denver Broncos.

What's Changing?

Debate: Will Peyton get another ring?

Peyton-Manning-65x90-020414.jpg

For the second time in five seasons, Peyton Manning lost in the Super Bowl. Will he ever win a second title? Let's debate! READ

A haggard but still fiery John Elway said Tuesday that he's going to continue to shape his roster as if Peyton Manning will be the quarterback. The Broncos can survive the loss of a couple of key free agents on offense, but they have to add speed and physicality on defense. With a few tweaks, this team will remain AFC favorites. The real trick is finding a formula that will allow them to hang with the NFC's superpowers.

Biggest Free Agents

» WR Eric Decker: An excellent second fiddle to Demaryius Thomas, Decker is expected to seek No. 1 receiver money. The Broncos plan to let Decker come back to them with his best offer on the open market, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

» CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: The MVP of Denver's secondary, Rodgers-Cromartie turned his career around as one of the NFL's top cover corners in 2013. With one last cash grab imminent, DRC is no longer talking nonsense about retirement.

» RB Knowshon Moreno: Although Moreno would like to return to Denver, Rapoport has reported the Broncos don't expect to squeeze a new big-money contract into their 2014 plans. Elway confirmed the team has high hopes and expectations for Montee Ball, who is line for an expanded role.

» DE Shaun Phillips: The Broncos fully expect to re-sign the ageless pass rusher, per Rapoport. The implication is the two sides already are nearing common ground after Phillips led the defense with 10 sacks in 2013.

Other key free agents: LB Wesley Woodyard, S Mike Adams, OG Zane Beadles, DE Robert Ayers, DE Jeremy Mincey and LB Paris Lenon

What they need

The returns of left tackle Ryan Clady and All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will provide the biggest impact. The only glaring need on the record-breaking offense is a receiver to replace Decker if he flies the coop. Even with Miller returning, the defense has several glaring needs. The draft will have to bring a young pass rusher to succeed Phillips at defensive end. With Rodgers-Cromartie's future up in the air and Chris Harris undergoing ACL surgery, cornerback will be a high priority. If Woodyard isn't re-signed, linebacker will also require attention.

On the way out?

» CB Champ Bailey: The potential Hall of Famer wants to play at least one more season and is willing to consider a move to safety. The problem is his $10 million salary-cap number. Bailey will have to take a pay cut to return.

» TE Jacob Tamme: An afterthought due to the emergence of Julius Thomas, Tamme has a $3.5 million cap number in 2014. Paying that much for a backup tight end is a luxury the Broncos can't afford.

» TE Joel Dreessen: Similar to Tamme, Dreessen is a part-time tight end with a cap number over $3 million. The Broncos can go forward with Virgil Green as Thomas' primary sidekick at tight end.

Offseason crystal ball

Decker and Moreno likely will draw better offers than the Broncos can afford, especially with Demaryius Thomas and Julius Thomas in line for contract extensions. Phillips will be back. Don't be surprised if Rodgers-Cromartie is given consideration for the franchise tag.

Elway has a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason. Broncos fans, take solace in the fact that he played the free-agent market as well as anyone last year.

*"The Around The League Podcast" taped our Super Bowl XLVIII recap from MetLife Stadium right after the game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE