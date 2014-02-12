Offseason Forecast: Dallas Cowboys

Depth, as always. Even with Hatcher playing at a high level, the Cowboys had a revolving door of street free agents on the defensive line last season. With Hatcher and Spencer seeking greener pastures, picking up a few run pluggers and pass rushers up front will have to be a high priority. Safety is commonly cited as a major need, but Barry Church was solid last year and J.J. Wilcox showed promise before an October knee injury ended his season. The biggest issue in the secondary has been cornerback Morris Claiborne's inability to play up to his first-round draft status. On offense, Jerry Jones will be seeking a sidekick to tailback DeMarco Murray, a possible replacement for WR Miles Austin and depth up front.