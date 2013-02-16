Offseason Forecast: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are overdue for a makeover along their offensive line. It was a problem all season, and quarterback Tony Romo's mobility is the only thing that kept this unit from total embarrassment. Tyron Smith is a good fit at left tackle, but upgrades should be sought elsewhere. If Jones has run out of chances, the Cowboys would be wise to find a capable backup for Murray, a supremely talented but seemingly injury-prone starter. The Cowboys must protect themselves at strong safety, where Barry Church is attempting to come back from a torn Achilles tendon.