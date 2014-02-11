Offseason Forecast: Cleveland Browns

Hoyer will earn a long look under center, but Weeden and Jason Campbell are all but history. We don't expect the Browns to keep both Mack and Ward, so one of the two will walk. We've heard whispers that longtime veteran linebacker D'Qwell Jackson -- due a $4.1 million bonus in March and sporting a $9.43 million cap number -- could be sent packing or at least asked to restructure his deal. It's the loss of coordinators Turner and Ray Horton that raise the most pressing questions. Consistency at the coaching level is critical to avoid wasting the young talent on this roster.