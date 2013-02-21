Around the League

Presented By

Offseason Forecast: Carolina Panthers

Published: Feb 21, 2013 at 04:04 AM

With the offseason officially underway, Around the League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Carolina Panthers.

What's changing

The Panthers won one more game in Year 2 of the Ron Rivera era, yet the feeling around Carolina is decidedly less optimistic than it was the offseason following Cam Newton's dynamic rookie season. Rivera will enter the 2013 season as a lame-duck coach with a new offensive coordinator, working for a skeptical general manager in Dave Gettleman who won't hesitate to ax Rivera if the Panthers don't show marked improvement. It's playoffs or bust in Carolina.

Biggest free agents

» WR Louis Murphy: The Panthers are fortunate that none of their key players will be on the market, but it would behoove them to re-sign Murphy, who emerged as one of Newton's favorite downfield targets. A one-year contract makes sense.

» CB Captain Munnerlyn: Since Chris Gamble likely will be a salary-cap casualty, it's important Carolina keeps Munnerlyn. Munnerlyn is a competent nickel back who also can serve as a stopgap punt returner. It shouldn't be hard to re-sign him.

» DT Dwan Edwards: The Panthers are expected to target defensive tackles in April's draft, so Edwards, who started 14 games last season, is expendable. But if the price is right, it wouldn't hurt to have a veteran on the roster.

Other free agents: QB Derek Anderson, DE Antwan Applewhite, TE Gary Barnidge, TE Ben Hartsock, S Sherrod Martin, LB Jordan Senn.

What they need

The Panthers have holes across the board -- you don't start a season 2-8 by accident. The biggest areas of need lie along the offensive and defensive lines, at wide receiver and in the secondary. The Panthers haven't had a decent No. 2 receiver to pair with Steve Smith since Muhsin Muhammad, and Matt Ryan's comeback victory in Week 3 showed how easy it is to throw on the Panthers. Sorry, Haruki Nakamura.

Offseason crystal ball

Don't expect to see a Panther pen another Super Bowl letter this offseason. Carolina faces a dire salary-cap situation, thanks to some questionable moves by former GM Marty Hurney.

DeAngelo Williams is as good as gone, a move that will create $5 million in cap savings and allow the Panthers to focus on a backfield tandem of Jonathan Stewart and Mike Tolbert. Offensive tackle Jordan Gross and linebacker Jon Beason also should have their contracts restructured, and Beason should prepare for a move outside as Luke Kuechly is entrenched in the middle.

Expect the Panthers to target a wideout and a defensive tackle early in the draft. Knowing Gettleman's history with the New York Giants, it wouldn't be a shock if they went defensive tackle in Round 1. These are two positions the Panthers can't afford to miss on, and their success in the draft should go a long way toward determining if Newton has a new coach in 2014.

Follow David Ely on Twitter @David_Ely.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE