Around the League

Presented By

Offseason Forecast: Atlanta Falcons

Published: Feb 20, 2013 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

With the offseason officially underway, Around the League will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Atlanta Falcons.

What's Changing

It's steady as she goes under coach Mike Smith, whose 56-24 record over his first five years is second only to George Seifert's 62-18 in NFL history. While there's no change in on-field leadership, the Falcons will have to address their own key free agents while adding young talent on defense to take advantage of a Super Bowl window that might not be propped open for longer than another season or two.

Biggest Free Agents

»*TE Tony Gonzalez:* Although Gonzalez was leaning heavily toward retirement during the NFL playoffs, signs are starting to point toward one last run at a Super Bowl title. The future Hall of Famer has already stated that he would only play for the Falcons if he does return for 2013.

»*SS William Moore:* The Falcons are not expected to use their franchise tag this year. If that sentiment changes, Moore is the obvious candidate. He has hardly been the picture of health, but he's coming off a fine season in Mike Nolan's defense, and the safety tag is reasonable at $6.8 million.

»*LT Sam Baker:* Baker bounced back from an injury-plagued 2011 season to regain his starting job and solidify quarterback Matt Ryan's blindside in 2012. Turning 28 in May, he should attract plenty of interest on the open market.

»*CB Brent Grimes:* Assigned the franchise tag last offseason, Grimes played just one game before blowing out his Achilles tendon. He's a candidate for a one-year, "make good" contract to rebuild his value at age 30.

Other key free agents: C Todd McClure, DT Vance Walker, RG Garrett Reynolds, S Chris Hope, CB Chris Owens

What they need

It all starts with a defensive backbone. Quite simply the Falcons haven't been effective in stopping the run, particularly against mobile quarterbacks such as Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick. The defensive line could use not only a designated run-stuffer, but also a talented young pass rusher to help fill the void left by John Abraham's release. The biggest offensive needs are re-signing Baker and finding a successor to the released Michael Turner as Jacquizz Rodgers' running back partner.

Offseason crystal ball

At this point, it would be a surprise if Gonzalez doesn't return. The Falcons could target a power back early in the draft or turn to a free agent such as Shonn Greene.

The secondary could be a priority with Moore slated to hit free agency and cornerback Dunta Robinson sent packing. Look for the defensive line to be addressed early in the draft. Entering a contract year, Ryan is a candidate for a lucrative contract extension after the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flaccoset the price in the quarterback market.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.