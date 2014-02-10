Offseason Forecast: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals' offensive line has finished dead last in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking rankings for two consecutive seasons. Even with 2013 first-round draft pick Jonathan Cooper returning to solidify right guard, this team desperately needs an upgrade at both tackle spots. Although Ellington is a dangerous passing-down back, there's a need for an early-down hammer between the tackles. Re-signing Dansby and getting Tyrann Mathieuback to full health are also key to the Cardinals' playoff hopes.