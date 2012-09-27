Around the League

Presented By

Offensive Power Rankings: Ravens, Patriots on top

Published: Sep 27, 2012 at 08:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

It's Thursday. That means another edition of esoteric tiered power rankings on ATL. This week: Best offenses.

We've rolled out power rankings for coaches, defenses, running backs, and quarterbacks. Now let's re-visit our offensive rankings with three weeks of actual play to help us.

These are the offenses we see as the most dangerous the rest of the season.

Top Shelf: Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Giants

I had the Ravens and Patriots ranked as the top two offenses even before checking Football Outsiders' trusty numbers. Now I feel even better about them. New England has suffered some growing pains early, but it should pay off long term. The Patriots can play power football or air it out. The Ravens are first in the league in yards-per-play.

Three of the teams on this list run the no-huddle extensively. The Giants' supreme talent at the skill positions has shown up early. Houston's passing game has quietly been flawless early. The Falcons could use more out of the run, but their wide receiver duo is nearly unstoppable.

Should get better: Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints

Based purely on this year's numbers, these teams should be much lower. Green Bay is tied for 31st in the league in net yards-per-passing attempt with Cleveland and Jacksonville. That's the type of company Aaron Rodgers is keeping. Green Bay's offense feels stagnant, but we rank them this high because their continuity and talent should prevail.

Drew Brees has thrown five interceptions and his completion percentage has fallen dramatically. The protection hasn't been there in New Orleans. We still have faith these two offenses will get it turned around.

Quietly dangerous: San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, and Cincinnati Bengals

All three teams here are off to start offensive starts. The 49ers' running game is tough to prepare for. The Redskins are first in the league in points, largely because of Robert Griffin III. The Bengals have been more diverse and explosive in the passing game than expected.

Not playing to potential: Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles

Rapoport: Week 4 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best matchup of Week 4? The worst? Ian Rapoport ranks this week's games in order of intrigue, from 1 to 15. **More ...**

Like the Packers, these three teams should be better. For all of Cam Newton's struggles, the Panthers are second in yards-per-play. Newton is first in yards-per-attempt by a great margin. The defense has been the bigger issue. The Eagles are turnover machines. You could argue they have been one of the very worst offenses in football through three weeks. The Andy Reid era indicates that won't last. Detroit can be erratic, like Matthew Stafford. They are tough to count on game-to-game or quarter-to-quarter.

Quarterbacks running for life: Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys

Ben Roethlisberger and Tony Romo have both quietly been exceptional this season. Their offensive lines are an embarrassment. It's going to be hard to win like that week after week.

Middle of the pack: Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, and Buffalo Bills

The Broncos have been average under Peyton Manning so far. It's surprising to see so many turnovers and penalties early. The Chargers beat up on two terrible defenses and then got totally stopped by the Falcons. We need to see more. The Bills still rely on scheme rather than talent. It's hard to be elite that way.

Mediocre: Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans

The Bears and the Rams could be better, but their offensive lines don't allow it. Christian Ponder's play should elevate the Vikings from this tier if it keeps up. The Chiefs are the "No. 1" ranked offense in yards, which shows how useless yardage is to measure efficiency. The Raiders solved their rushing problems for one week. The Titans have not, and Jake Locker is a young Jay Cutler: streaky.

I love what Andrew Luck has done this year, but the offensive line and skill talent around him are poor. The Seahawks are the worst passing team in the league so far by any measure. The Dolphins' offense is actually a little better than expected.

Bottom shelf: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cleveland Browns

The Buccaneers have had their moments, but the run-blocking is poor. Josh Freeman is forced to play close to the vest, and he's not doing it consistently. The Cardinals are near the bottom of the league in every offensive measure despite their 3-0 start. Week 1 already feels like a long time ago for the Jets. The depth and talent just aren't there. The expected leap from Blaine Gabbert hasn't been as big as hoped in Jacksonville. The Browns offense is about as expected.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.