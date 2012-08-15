Offensive Power Rankings: Patriots, Packers soar

It was tempting to put Cam's crew on the upper tier. With a solid line, two outstanding running backs, and one of the best receivers in football, Newton has enough to join the elite. The Giants have quietly built up outstanding depth at the skill positions. Eli Manning is squarely in his prime. So is Ben Roethlisberger and his receivers will be better than ever once Mike Wallace returns. Detroit's running game is almost nonexistent, but Titus Young's emergence in the passing game should make up for it. The Eagles have more players that can go the distance on any play than any team in the league.