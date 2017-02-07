Offensive Line of the Year: Dallas Cowboys lived up to the hype

No other unit was more physical or controlled the line of scrimmage more consistently, week in and week out. This physical style certainly was reflected during a season in which Dallas boasted the NFL's fifth-best offense and second-best running attack -- and the fact that the Cowboys did so with rookies at quarterback and running back put them ahead of most groups. Earning the NFL's rushing title -- Ezekiel Elliottled the league with 1,631 yards -- is one of the highest honors you can achieve as a group, and it's something all linemen are very proud to be associated with. (On a personal note, one of the most memorable seasons I had, and one I get asked about frequently, is the 2008 season, when the New York Giants had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season -- Derrick Ward and Brandon Jacobs -- something that had only been done three times before in NFL history. It's something we cherish to this day.)