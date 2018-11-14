Offensive Line of the Week: Saints' depth shines in big victory

James Conner was held to 65 rushing yards, but did average 5.0 yards per carry with help of the guys up front -- before exiting early and being placed in concussion protocol. Remarkably, Ben Roethlisberger had more touchdown passes than incompletions, completing 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns. Against a solid Carolina interior defensive line, the Steelers were named PFF's second-best pass-blocking unit of Week 10. The O-line got impressive performances from right guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, as the trio didn't give up a single pressure. Furthermore, DeCastro has yet to allow a quarterback hit or sack this season. The Steelers did, however, give up a sack -- a reason they didn't end up with the top honor this week.