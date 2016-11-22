Offensive Line of the Week: Protecting Dak Prescott key for 'Boys

No team hit it out of the park this week, but when weighing statistics and the level of competition, I have to hand the award over to "America's Team." The Dallas Express continues to run through top-ranked run defenses, recording at least 100 rushing yards in every game this season. The O-line got off to a slow start against the Ravens, as rookie Ezekiel Elliott had just 26 rushing yards in the first half, but eventually wore down the Ravens in a very physical game. The Cowboys finished with 118 rushing yards and were led by Elliott's 97 yards on 25 carries. The performance marked just the fourth time the Ravens' defense gave up 100-plus rushing yards in a game this season.