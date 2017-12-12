Offensive Line of the Week: Panthers run over vaunted Vikings D

In snapping the Vikings' eight-game win streak with a 31-24 triumph, the Panthers did what no one else has been able to do this season: run the ball down Minnesota's throat. The Vikes entered last week's game with the No. 2 rushing defense in the league, giving up just 77.7 ground yards per game. Carolina nearly tripled that number, posting a whopping 216 yards on 36 carries (6.0 ypc). That's the most rushing yards gained on Mike Zimmer's defense since Week 1 of 2015. Cam Newton and Jonathan Stewart each logged a run of 60-plus yards, which goosed up the total, but this is nothing new for the Panthers, who've eclipsed 200 yards rushing in three of their last five games. Much of the credit goes to Carolina's road-grading guard duo: Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner was his typically dominant self against Minnesota, while LG Andrew Norwell provided one of his best games of the year. And it certainly didn't hurt to have five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil back from injury.