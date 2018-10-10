Offensive Line of the Week: Jets fuel Isaiah Crowell's historic day

LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams continue to be the league's most explosive offense through five weeks; firing on all cylinders, they recorded 468 total yards of offense. After beating the Seahawks 33-31 on the road, the Rams are off to an unbelievable and historic start. According to NFL Research, Los Angeles became the fifth team to score at least 30 points in each of its first five games to start a season in NFL history. In other words, don't make any plans in January, Rams fans -- three of the previous four teams to do so advanced to the Super Bowl.