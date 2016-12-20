Offensive Line of the Week: Falcons' unit fuels dynamic offense

Buffalo Bills: Nothing to see here but the NFL's best rushing offense going about their business against a very porous Browns defense. The offensive line has battled injuries to left tackle Cordy Glenn and center Eric Wood, but the unit keeps churning out yards on the ground week after week. They helped to generate 280 yards on the ground against Cleveland, the fourth time the Bills have rushed for over 200 yards this season (most in the NFL). LeSean McCoy logged his fifth 1,000-yard season on another big day in the cold, with 153 yards on 19 carries (8.1 yards per) -- the cold never bothered him anyway! The Bills' 27 rushing touchdowns is the new single-season franchise record, and they still have two games to go. The previous record stood for 41 years (26 touchdowns in 1975).