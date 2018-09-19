Offensive Line of the Week: Falcons unit boosts rushing attack

In the pass game, the unit allowed three pressures and only one QB hit. Although Case Keenum was sacked one time, it was caused by a miscommunication in protection. Therefore, the offensive line didn't get docked for the sack by PFF. A solid day for the O-line didn't come without adversity. After only playing 32 snaps, right tackle Jared Veldheer exited with a concussion and was replaced by Billy Turner, who didn't allow a pressure in 35 snaps. One of Denver's most consistent players up front, Ronald Leary had another great performance by not allowing a single pressure. While the O-line was called for a pair of holding penalties, Matt Paradis, who was credited with one of those, continues to be one of the best run-blocking centers in the league.