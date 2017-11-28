Offensive Line of the Week: Falcons overwhelming foes again

2) Pittsburgh Steelers: Like the Falcons, the Steelers (9-2) were supposed to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses this season. And also like Atlanta, Pittsburgh is starting to put it together, with 71 points over the past two games. (Stunningly, Pittsburgh hadn't even hit 30 points prior to this stretch.) The Steelers had 462 yards of offense in their three-point win over Green Bay. They did a fine job on third down (8 for 13) and controlled time of possession (33:36 to 26:24). The Big Three led the way on the stat sheet: Le'Veon Bell had 183 total yards, Antonio Brown had 162 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger went for 351 yards and four scoring strikes (against two picks). But the stat sheet only tells you so much ...