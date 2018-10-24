Offensive Line of the Week: Colts drive Marlon Mack's career day

Denver Broncos: In a beatdown of the Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football," the Broncos had a 45-point explosion thanks, in part, to some defensive scores. A 35-point lead at halftime allowed Denver to lean on the rookie running back duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Denver amassed 131 rushing yards, led by Lindsay's 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. The offensive line was PFF's fifth-best run-blocking unit and fourth-best pass-blocking unit of Week 7. After Ron Leary went on IR last week with a torn Achilles, Max Garcia replaced him and was stout in the run game. Tackles Garett Bolles and Billy Turner didn't allow a single pressure in the game, and Matt Paradis continues to be one of the most consistent centers in the league.