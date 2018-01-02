Offensive Line of the Week: 49ers finish out strong with Jimmy G

Picking up 463 yards of total offense never seemed so easy as it did for the Niners against the Rams on Sunday. San Francisco converted 50 percent of its third downs, which reflects the new normal for this team, as did its 80 percent red-zone efficiency mark (4 for 5). Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida combined for 162 rushing yards (6.0 yard per carry) behind an O-line that is playing at an entirely new level. The unit didn't allow a sack or a QB hit for the first time this season. Joe Staley, who had his best game of the season, didn't allow a single pressure; the same goes for left guard Laken Tomlinson (no pressures allowed for just the second time this season). Huge props also go to Zane Beadles, who started the season at left guard, for making his fourth start at right tackle -- Beadles has played every position but right guard this year. This O-line was the top-ranked run- and pass-blocking unit this week by Pro Football Focus. Just imagine if San Francisco had traded for Jimmy G sooner than late October.