Odell Beckham: Tests showed blood in my hamstring

The New York Giants got good news on Odell Beckham, but they'll still be without their first-round pick for the foreseeable future.
The Star-Ledger reported Tuesday that tests on Beckham's lingering hamstring injury came back negative, according to two people briefed on the injury. Beckham has missed the past five training camp practices and all of minicamp with the issue. He is expected to be sidelined at least another week.
Beckham was excused from practice Monday to undergo the testing. He originally suffered the injury in OTAs, then aggravated it in the opening practice of training camp last Tuesday. Giants coach Tom Coughlinvoiced his frustration over the situation on Monday.
NFL Media's Kimberly Jones also relayed Tuesday that Beckham talked with Coughlin to reassure his coach that he's working hard to get back on the field.
Coughlin's consternation is understandable. The Giants would love for Beckham to earn a starting job as a rookie and serve as a key aspect of the team's new West Coast-style offense. The longer Beckham sits, the greater the chance that Jerrel Jernigan is in the starting lineup with Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle when the Giants open the season on Sept. 8 in Detroit.
