Around the League

Presented By

Ochocinco defies bedtime to watch Obama speak

Published: Jan 25, 2012 at 04:22 AM

Chad Ochocinco references his self-imposed curfew like a badge of honor, so it's going to take special circumstances for the professional tweeter Patriots wide receiver not to be tucked in by 8 p.m.

President Barack Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday night apparently qualified, joining a category of sacred exemptions that includes playing video games with Michael Vick.

Ochocinco watched the President with the wide-eyed wonderment of a young boy, his unfiltered thoughts documented via social media.

This is why Twitter was invented. Let's dive into the mind of Ochocinco, shall we?

I can't go to sleep what time is the State of the Union Address? — Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) January 24, 2012

//

Not being rude but if they stand up and clap on every statement Obama says this could go on well over 3 hours.

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161995449635586049)

I'm always sleep by 8 oclock so yes this is RT @Iammissylauvre: @ochocinco: is this your first time watching the address? It's always long

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161996479735660545)

Anybody notice the guy over Obamas left shoulder doesn't seem very happy and he's not smiling. He's not clapping with joy

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161998364597170177)

Does John Boehner have a twitter RT @KeithFoster: @ochocinco That's the Speaker of the House John Boehner,a Republican, he won't clap often.

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161999533184782336)

@SpeakerBoehner Just read some of your tweets and you seem pretty angry kind sir. I can see you on tv but you're not smiling. Hope you're ok

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162001888710107136)

Speech is awesome but how did he manage to memorize so much material? RT @wolfclaw5: @ochocinco what do you think of the speech so far?

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162005801400143872)

Has there ever been a President speak without a teleprompter? Difficult RT @Dlawsage: @ochocinco he reads it on a prompter in front of him.

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162007305016193024)

Like losing virginity all over again RT @dylgoss7: Hahah i feel like this is @ochocinco 's first time experiencing politics.

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162009845761982465)

I learned that Obama will again and John Boehner isn't a happy guy. RT @NotChooch: @ochocinco so what did you learn from the #STOU

— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,

2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162012465901740033)

Will? Will what? Win? Lose? Give us the answer, Ochocinco!

On Wednesday morning, Boehner responded to repeated Ochocinco messages.

@ochocinco: Thanks & good luck in the @SuperBowl; we'll see you in the playoffs next year. Go #Bengals #WhoDey

— Speaker John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) January 25, 2012

Your government at work for you!

// ]]>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW