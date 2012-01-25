Ochocinco defies bedtime to watch Obama speak

Chad Ochocinco references his self-imposed curfew like a badge of honor, so it's going to take special circumstances for the
professional tweeter
Patriots wide receiver not to be tucked in by 8 p.m.
President Barack Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday night apparently qualified, joining a category of sacred exemptions that includes playing video games with Michael Vick.
Ochocinco watched the President with the wide-eyed wonderment of a young boy, his unfiltered thoughts documented via social media.
This is why Twitter was invented. Let's dive into the mind of Ochocinco, shall we?
I can't go to sleep what time is the State of the Union Address? — Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) January 24, 2012
Not being rude but if they stand up and clap on every statement Obama says this could go on well over 3 hours.
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161995449635586049)
I'm always sleep by 8 oclock so yes this is RT @Iammissylauvre: @ochocinco: is this your first time watching the address? It's always long
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161996479735660545)
Anybody notice the guy over Obamas left shoulder doesn't seem very happy and he's not smiling. He's not clapping with joy
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161998364597170177)
Does John Boehner have a twitter RT @KeithFoster: @ochocinco That's the Speaker of the House John Boehner,a Republican, he won't clap often.
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/161999533184782336)
@SpeakerBoehner Just read some of your tweets and you seem pretty angry kind sir. I can see you on tv but you're not smiling. Hope you're ok
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162001888710107136)
Speech is awesome but how did he manage to memorize so much material? RT @wolfclaw5: @ochocinco what do you think of the speech so far?
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162005801400143872)
Has there ever been a President speak without a teleprompter? Difficult RT @Dlawsage: @ochocinco he reads it on a prompter in front of him.
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162007305016193024)
Like losing virginity all over again RT @dylgoss7: Hahah i feel like this is @ochocinco 's first time experiencing politics.
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162009845761982465)
I learned that Obama will again and John Boehner isn't a happy guy. RT @NotChooch: @ochocinco so what did you learn from the #STOU
— Chad Ochocinco (@ochocinco) [January 24,
2012](https://twitter.com/#!/ochocinco/status/162012465901740033)
Will? Will what? Win? Lose? Give us the answer, Ochocinco!
On Wednesday morning, Boehner responded to repeated Ochocinco messages.
@ochocinco: Thanks & good luck in the @SuperBowl; we'll see you in the playoffs next year. Go #Bengals #WhoDey
— Speaker John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) January 25, 2012
Your government at work for you!
