Ocho rewards fan for tolerating years of Twitter silence

Gonzalez touched down safely in New England. Now they have entered into that blissful first stage of new friendship, where all the world is a carnival, with Ochocinco taking Gonzalez to Red Robin for dinner Friday, followed by a trip to pick up endless amounts of Patriots gear Saturday, before the kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The lone blemish: Ochocinco saw the field for only one play in the Patriots' 45-10 victory, according to ESPNBoston.com.