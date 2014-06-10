Around the League

Presented By

Obstacles for new coaches in Cleveland, Tampa, Detroit

Published: Jun 10, 2014 at 12:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Every new head coach faces challenges. But Mike Pettine, Jim Caldwell and Lovie Smith inherit enviable situations in Cleveland, Detroit and Tampa Bay, respectively. All three landed talented rosters that aren't far from playoff contention.

As the Browns, Lions and Buccaneers wrap up their offseason programs with minicamps this week, we decided to take a look at the obstacles that each new head coach faces at his new locale.

Mike Pettine, Cleveland Browns

  1. The toughest challenge for Pettine might be off the field. Johnny Manziel has brought the national media to town, and there will be scrutiny on everything the team does. Pettine appears to be up for the job, with a blunt style that can successfully shut down silly storylines. Many coaches say the toughest part of being a first-time head coach is dealing with added responsibilities as they try to get their system installed.
  1. The pressure won't just be from the media. There will be an intense drumbeat from the vocal Browns fans to start Johnny Manziel over Brian Hoyer in Week 1. Pettine has preached competition, and it's hard to imagine him benching Manziel if he clearly outplays Hoyer in training camp. NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala noted Tuesday that Hoyer has held his own during OTA sessions, although we don't put a lot of stock in non-contact work.
  1. One of the challenges in constructing the Browns' offense: Hoyer and Manziel are very different style quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan must balance getting ready for the season with developing Manziel.
  1. Pettine also has to successfully prepare for life without star wide receiver Josh Gordon. His expected suspension has been hanging over the team for over a month now. With Gordon out of the mix, the Browns have a rag tag group of wideouts with Andrew Hawkins, Miles Austin and Nate Burleson atop the depth chart.
  1. The challenge on defense is a good one. Pettine needs to find a way to get a host of talented players together on the field at the same time, especially pass rushers. His system isn't the simplest to install, but there is plenty of connective tissue with Ray Horton's scheme from a year ago.

Jim Caldwell, Detroit Lions

  1. Caldwell's second go-round as a head coach will include a lot of teaching within his own coaching staff. In offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, the Lions have the least experienced coordinator tandem in the NFL.
  1. It's a young staff but a relatively experienced roster. Detroit's offense has enviable continuity, especially on the offensive line. The defensive tackle combination rivals any in the league. Under previous coach Jim Schwartz, the Lions added up to less than the sum of their parts. (Penalties were a big reason why.) It's Caldwell's task to turn that around.
  1. The front four in Detroit looks strong, but there are still plenty of questions about the secondary. This is especially challenging in an NFC North division full of great wide receivers. Caldwell and Austin need to settle on a depth chart that works and coach up the positions better than the previous staff.
  1. Ultimately, Caldwell was hired to get more out of quarterback Matthew Stafford. No one questions the talent or the arm strength, but he hasn't developed the mental side of his game as quickly. It looked like Stafford had taken significant strides last year until his late-season swoon.

Lovie Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  1. Smith has great talent to work with on defense. But his system is a big departure from the scheme that Greg Schiano ran last year. This group has the makings of a top-five unit if Smith can teach his philosophy well.
  1. "Every team says they have a leader -- but not every team has a leader like Josh," Smith said of his new starting quarterback Josh McCown. Translating that leadership into a 16-game starter will be trickier. There's reason to believe McCown has the talent to make the leap to quality starter.
  1. The Buccaneers need to integrate rookies Mike Evans and Austin Seferian-Jenkins into their offense quickly. The team is short on pass catchers otherwise, and counting on rookie pass catchers is always dangerous.
  1. Offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford is a wild card. Smith essentially is betting his second act on a college coach that had a disastrous end to his run at Cal. Tedford is a noted quarterback tutor, but he has no NFL experience. He is one of the biggest X-factors in the entire league.

*The end to the latest Around The League Podcast is full of shock and awe. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW