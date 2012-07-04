Oakland Raiders will travel the most miles in 2012

It's possible all the travel does hurt a team's chances of winning. Teams traveling under 1,000 miles for a game win 43 percent of the team. The number drops to 40.3 percent when teams travel between 1,000 and 1,999 miles, and plummets to 39.8 percent when they travel over 2,000 miles. A 3 percent difference might not sound like much, but don't tell that to the 8-8 2011 Raiders.