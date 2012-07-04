Oakland Raiders will travel the most miles in 2012

Living on the West Coast has its advantages. Prime-time games end earlier. The weather is generally better. In-N-Out Burger.
Drawbacks -- at least for NFL teams -- include more travel. Bill Barnwell of Grantland.com took a compelling look at the extra travel that teams like the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers traditionally have to undertake.
He also revealed that this year's Oakland Raiders outfit is scheduled to accumulate the most air miles. The Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers will travel the least.
It's possible all the travel does hurt a team's chances of winning. Teams traveling under 1,000 miles for a game win 43 percent of the team. The number drops to 40.3 percent when teams travel between 1,000 and 1,999 miles, and plummets to 39.8 percent when they travel over 2,000 miles. A 3 percent difference might not sound like much, but don't tell that to the 8-8 2011 Raiders.