Oakland Raiders waive rookie QB Tyler Wilson

Several eyebrows were raised when the Oakland Raiders were one of three teams to keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster on Saturday's cutdown day.
Those eyebrows now can return to their normal furrow.
Wilson struggled mightily throughout the summer and was outplayed by undrafted rookie Matt McGloin. Wilson's status as a fourth-round pick seemed to be the only reason he made it past Saturday, but he couldn't dodge the axe once the waiver wire opened. By cutting Wilson, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was willing to admit he missed badly on the pick.
Even with Wilson's poor preseason performance, there is a good chance he will be claimed or stashed on a practice squad so he can develop.
Now that the Raiders have three quarterbacks on the roster, Terrelle Pryor, Matt Flynn and McGloin, we're just waiting for coach Dennis Allen to tell us who will start the season opener.