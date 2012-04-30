Oakland Raiders to work out former Manning backup Jim Sorgi

Former Peyton Manning backup Jim Sorgi is being brought in for a workout with the Raiders on Tuesday, his agent Matt Brei said on Twitter Monday.
Sorgi spent six years with the Indianapolis Colts where he saw action in just 16 games and threw for six touchdowns on 929 yards. The New York Giants placed Sorgi on season ending injury reserve in 2010 because of a right shoulder injury.
Sorgi hasn't attempted a pass in an NFL game since 2008.
Oakland was already bringing in former first round pick Matt Leinart to throw for coaches and the team this week, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com's Steve Wyche.