Oakland Raiders to host LaMarr Woodley, Justin Tuck

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 01:46 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Armed with a mountain of cap cash, the Oakland Raiders have zeroed in on a pair of potential free-agent targets.

The team will host linebacker LaMarr Woodley and defensive end Justin Tuck on Wednesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Woodley is a 29-year-old pass rusher who hasn't played 16 games in a season since 2010. His sack count has been in constant decline over the past five years, but a healthy Woodley would give coach Dennis Allen an intriguing chess piece on defense.

Turning 31 later this month, Tuck is coming off an 11-sack campaign for the Giants, with 9.5 of those coming over his final six games in New York. There isn't much of a market for this aging edge rusher, but Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie obviously sees something he likes.

Other visits on our radar:

» Top free-agent receiver Eric Decker will meet with the Jets on Wednesday, NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported. Rapoport noted that New York also will get a visit from former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Breno Giacomini.

» Rapoport tweeted that former Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard has visits lined up with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

» Former Texans tight end Owen Danielshuddled with the Packers on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

»Jacoby Jones will visit the Giants on Wednesday, Rapoport was told. Jones is still in contact with the Ravens, but that won't keep him from fielding offers and taking visits.

»Defensive lineman Henry Melton is set to visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, per Rapoport.

»Ryan Clark announced on ESPN's "SportsCenter" that he will visit the Washington Redskins, the team he played for from 2004 to 2005.

» NFL Media's Michelle Beisner reported that Seahawks wideout Golden Tate was huddling with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

» Free-agent running back Ben Tate could be visiting the Browns. Rapoport called Cleveland the front-runner to land the former Texan.

» Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported that Houston Texans free-agent defensive lineman Antonio Smith also will visit the Redskins on Wednesday.

»After meeting with the Seahawks, Jason Hatcher will visit the Raiders on Wednesday, according to Rapoport.

»The Detroit Lions will host free-agent center Phil Costa on Wednesday and fullback Henry Hynoski on Thursday, according to the team's official website. Costa was released by the Cowboys and Hynoski was recently let go by the Giants after three seasons in Gotham.

» Rapoport told us Tuesday about Jason Hatcher's visit with the Seahawks, but that won't be the defensive lineman's last stop. Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean reported that the former CowboysPro Bowl pick will meet with the Titans later in the week.

» With Julian Edelman testing the waters, the Patriots will host free-agent wide receiver Brandon LaFell on Wednesday, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer. The team also will be hosting Matt Shaughnessy, per Breer.

» We knew that Walter Thurmond planned to meet with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Jacksonville also plans to meet with former Lions defensive end Willie Young, per Schefter.

» The Buffalo Bills announced that offensive lineman Chris Williams, who played with the St. Louis Rams last season, and former Miami Dolphins cornerback Nolan Carroll will visit the team Wednesday.

» Wide receiver Jason Avant, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, was spotted at Gillette Stadium recently, Breer reported Wednesday.

»The Sacramento Bee reports that cornerback Chris Cookwill visit the 49ers on Thursday, per a source.

»Pass rusher Anthony Spencer is set to visit the Redskins, per CBS Sports.

»According to Fox 25 News' Mark Ockerbloom, former Seahawks corner Brandon Brown will visit the Patriots on Thursday.

