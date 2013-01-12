 Skip to main content
Oakland Raiders reportedly interview Mike Martz

Published: Jan 12, 2013

The Oakland Raiders are interested in bringing Mike Martz back into the NFL.

The Bay Area News Group reported Saturday that Martz interviewed for the Raiders' offensive-coordinator job. Martz was out of football this season, working as an analyst for FOX. He resigned as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears last January, citing philosophical differences with the team.

Martz was the architect of the "Greatest Show On Turf" offense of the Kurt Warner-led St. Louis Rams, coaching the team from 2000 to 2005. His resume has lost some luster in recent years with far less successful stints with the Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Raiders coach Dennis Allen said he wouldn't have an issue with someone on his staff having prior head-coaching experience.

"I'll be comfortable with a guy I feel like gives us the best chance to be successful in all areas," Allen said.

The Raiders also spoke with Juan Castillo about their vacant offensive line coach position. Castillo was Andy Reid's O-line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles before he was surprisingly named the team's defensive coordinator prior to last season. That experiment ended with his dismissal in October.

