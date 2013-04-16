Around the League

Presented By

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis emulating 49ers

Published: Apr 15, 2013 at 11:32 PM

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is displaying patience rarely seen within the organization as he allows general manager Reggie McKenzie to purge the roster of ghastly contracts given out by the previous regime.

Davis pointed to the San Francisco 49ers as a model for where he sees the Raiders in the future.

"You have to have a very solid team and then you can plug one or two guys in," Davis said in an interview with Steve Corkan of the Bay Area News Group on Monday. "I hate to use the example of the team across the bay, but they're in a position now where they have such a good core that they're able to just pick up a guy here or a guy there.

"They're able to bring in a Nnamdi Asomugha or somebody that could possibly help them. If he doesn't (work out), it doesn't really destroy their chemistry badly because they're not counting on Nnamdi to do anything (great), but to augment them."

The 49ers' foundation was built through the draft and supplemented by free-agent veterans such as defensive lineman Justin Smith, a plan Davis sees his team emulating.

Unfortunately for McKenzie, he isn't playing with a full deck. The regrettable Carson Palmer trade and fruitless Aaron Curry swap have robbed the Raiders of their second- and fifth-round picks in the upcoming 2013 NFL Draft.

The second-year GM has purged $50 million in what Davis called "out-of-whack" contracts, including those of veterans Palmer, Stanford Routt, Kamerion Wimbley, Richard Seymour, Michael Huff, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Rolando McClain.

Davis preached patience, saying he believed the Raiders were on the right track to be successful in the near future. Success, Davis clarified, is not making the playoffs, but winning Super Bowls.

"In my lifetime, we've had three successful seasons," Davis said. "That's the absolute truth. That's the way I live my life. That's the way we live our lives. What we're trying to build is a team that is going to go after Super Bowls. It can't just be a one-shot deal."

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW