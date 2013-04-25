Oakland Raiders' No. 3 pick draws 'red-hot' interest

With hours to go before the 2013 NFL Draft, one general manager told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport we're in the "quiet before the storm."
Not in Oakland, where Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie has compiled an impressive phone bill as interested parties inquire about the team's No. 3 overall pick.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Thursday that the Cleveland Browns are eyeing a potential move up from No. 6 to the third overall spot. Meanwhile, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah labeled the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers as another pair of teams exploring a trade up. We've also heard about the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers hoping to climb the ladder.
McKenzie said Wednesday there's been lots of "action" for the pick, and moving down makes sense for the Raiders as they aim to regain their lost second-rounder and fill holes on both sides of the ball.
Just one story line in what promises to be a wild first round of activity.