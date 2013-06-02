Around the League

Presented By

Oakland Raiders, Mark Davis shouldn't run from past

Published: Jun 02, 2013 at 07:52 AM

The Oakland Raiders' decision to fire public relations director Zak Gilbert was a bad public relations move. It would help if they had their chief PR guy to clean up this mess. Unfortunately, he has been fired. The circle is vicious.

Rapoport: Explaining Raiders draft

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

The Raiders know a return to relevancy is not an overnight fix. Ian Rapoport explains how Oakland plans to get back. **More ...**

It's the type of news that would've come and gone had it landed in September. But this is early June in the NFL, and minor news has a way of being amplified.

Team sources told the San Francisco Chronicle that Raiders owner Mark Davis was unhappy with how both he and his late father, Al Davis, were portrayed in a Sports Illustrated piece written by Jim Trotter. Gilbert was put on leave immediately after the story was published in April. On Saturday, Gilbert's absence became permanent.

We read the Trotter story this morning, and there certainly are aspects of it that would make any organization cringe. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was portrayed as a man who inherited a pigsty, forced to tend to matters both minor (hiring a head groundskeeper, constructing a draft room, upgrading video equipment) and major (completely rebooting the team's scouting and personnel departments, treating burns incurred in salary-cap hell).

Schein Nine: Breakout candidates

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Who will become the next household name in the NFL? Adam Schein identifies nine players who are primed to make the leap. **More ...**

The Raiders reportedly dumped Gilbert because the SI piece -- which surely now will attract more eyeballs -- delved into not just the team's struggles in recent years but why and how the downturn occurred. The guts of the story focused on positive strides made by McKenzie over the last year, but that apparently wasn't enough to save Gilbert.

The Raiders shouldn't run from the last decade. It's a dark period from which the organization can learn. Firing the PR guy over a story anchored in facts makes it look like the team is trying to will the bad old days into the ether. That's not going to happen.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.