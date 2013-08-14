Oakland Raiders' Jared Veldheer will undergo surgery

Left tackle Jared Veldheer isn't a household name, but he might be the Oakland Raiders' best player. That's why Wednesday's news from the team is so devastating.
Coach Dennis Allen passed along word that Veldheer will undergo surgery for a torn triceps. He might miss this season.
Allen mentioned that the team could place Veldheer on injured reserve/designated for return. The Raiders can do that only after the team's 53-man roster is set before Week 1. If the Raiders use the tag with Veldheer, he'll be out for a minimum of eight weeks of the regular season.
Matt Flynn, the Raiders' presumptive starting quarterback, already had an uphill battle to make the team's offense work. Veldheer's injury just makes Flynn's job tougher.
UPDATE: Veldheer is set to have surgery on his partially torn triceps Friday morning in Los Angeles, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source informed of the injury. Veldheer sought a second opinion, though doctors agreed on the diagnosis. According to Rapoport, Veldheer hopes to return this season, which might make him a candidate for injured reserve/designated for return. His exact recovery time table isn't clear.