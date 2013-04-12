Oakland Raiders' Jacoby Ford won't face DUI charge

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last month, but authorities told the Contra Costa Times on Thursday that he will not be prosecuted.
No charges will be filed in the case, California Highway Patrol officer Sam Morgan said.
Ford was speeding and was pulled over for tinted windows on March 14. The officer smelled alcohol on Ford's breath, and Ford subsequently failed field sobriety tests, according to the report.
"The district attorney's office has declined to file charges against Jacoby Ford," said Teresa Drenick, Alameda County District Attorney spokeswoman.
"The Raiders organization is aware of the situation involving Jacoby Ford and takes matters such as this very seriously," a Raiders spokesman told the newspaper Thursday.
Since charges ultimately were not filed, Ford should avoid NFL punishment. After a promising rookie season, Ford has struggled to stay on the field. He missed all of last season with a foot injury.