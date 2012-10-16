Oakland Raiders have no plans to share stadium with 49ers

To Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, O.co Coliseum is a sight to behold, but not in a good way. Home to the Raiders and Oakland Athletics, the 46-year-old stadium is beyond renovation, Davis told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport during the NFL Fall Meeting in Chicago.
The multipurpose stadium poses problems when it comes to repairs and upgrades and the sightlines for football are "absolutely terrible," Davis told Rapoport.
The Raiders' Bay area rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, broke ground on their new, 68,500-seat Santa Clara Stadium in April. But Davis told Rapoport that he has no plans to share the stadium, a la the New York Giants and New York Jets before MetLife Stadium was built.
"I give the 49ers all the credit in the world for getting a shovel in the ground in California," Davis said. "That's phenomenal. But we're trying to get our situation right. It's not easy to do."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the Raiders' stadium situation during his press conference Tuesday, saying the league recognizes the need for upgraded facilities in Oakland.
"I think there is a very strong recognition that they need a new stadium," Goodell said. "That's going to be something they have to have in that community to be successful going forward. Everyone is working toward finding out how to do that."