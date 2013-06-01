Oakland Raiders fire public relations director Zak Gilbert

"I'd like to thank Mark Davis for the honor of serving the Raiders, and Reggie McKenzie for hiring me. I leave holding my chin up, knowing I dedicated every waking hour to promoting a positive image for our team. The co-workers in my Raiders family are extraordinary; the camaraderie we built was really special. Talking to Raiders fans on a weekly basis, I learned first-hand that their passion and loyalty is unmatched. I have great respect for the team's rich history and took seriously the role of preserving it. Although disappointed that I can't remain on the ride, I wish Reggie and Dennis Allen absolutely nothing but success in a bright future."