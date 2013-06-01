Oakland Raiders fire public relations director Zak Gilbert

The Oakland Raiders fired public relations director Zak Gilbert on Saturday after Gilbert's first season with the team.
The San Francisco Chronicle cited team sources in sayingRaiders owner Mark Davis was unhappy with a Sports Illustrated story, written in April by Jim Trotter, that portrayed general manager Reggie McKenzie favorably but was critical of the recent performance of Davis and his father, the late Al Davis.
Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012
The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.
"I'd like to thank Mark Davis for the honor of serving the Raiders, and Reggie McKenzie for hiring me. I leave holding my chin up, knowing I dedicated every waking hour to promoting a positive image for our team. The co-workers in my Raiders family are extraordinary; the camaraderie we built was really special. Talking to Raiders fans on a weekly basis, I learned first-hand that their passion and loyalty is unmatched. I have great respect for the team's rich history and took seriously the role of preserving it. Although disappointed that I can't remain on the ride, I wish Reggie and Dennis Allen absolutely nothing but success in a bright future."
InsideBayArea.com also reported that Gilbert hasn't been at the Raiders' facility since the SI story was published April 18.