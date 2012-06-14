Around the League

Presented By

Oakland Raiders expected to use more tight ends

Published: Jun 14, 2012 at 03:44 AM

Over the past two seasons, the Oakland Raiders let 2010 Pro Bowl tight end Zach Miller walk away in free agency and released Kevin Boss, the $16 million tight end signed after the lockout to replace Miller.

The release of Boss, which was done for salary cap purposes, couldn't have come at a worse time as the tight end is expected to play a more prominent role in the offense under new offensive coordinator Greg Knapp, Matt Kawahara of The Sacramento Bee reports.

"Last year, the tight ends were kind of nonexistent, to be honest with you," Raiders tight end Brandon Myers said. "This year, we've got multiple guys in there rotating in and out, and there is opportunity for the tight ends to catch some balls. It's just up to us to make the plays and get the coaches and the quarterbacks to trust us."

Raiders tight ends caught 47 passes for 535 yards and three touchdowns last season. Remove Boss' production and you've got 19 receptions for 167 yards and zero touchdowns, with Myers accounting for most of that production.

While Knapp has not made frequent use of two-tight end personnel sets as an offensive coordinator -- the 2009 Seattle Seahawks employed two-tight end sets on just 13 percent of the plays (31st in the league) according to the Football Outsiders Almanac 2010 -- tight ends have produced solid numbers in his offense.

Alge Crumpler led the Falcons in receiving in all three seasons Knapp was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator and Miller was the Raiders top receiver in 2008, the second season of Knapp's first stint in Oakland. John Carlson caught over 50 passes and led the team with seven receiving touchdowns during Knapp's lone season running the Seahawks' offense.

After spending the last two seasons as an assistant with the Houston Texans, where Gary Kubiak does use a lot of two-tight end sets, Knapp's use of the position might have evolved. Though the group lacks experience, the position boasts Myers and 2011 late-round picks Richard Gordon and David Ausberry occupying the top-three spots on the depth chart, head coach Dennis Allen likes the progress the group has made during the OTAs.

"The one thing I'd say about the tight ends is, what was perceived to be an area of weakness coming in, I've seen some significant improvement," Allen said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they do in training camp."

UPDATE:Carson Palmer told Vittorio Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle he thinks Brandon Myers will be the starting tight end, but others are competing hard behind him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW