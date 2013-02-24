Oakland Raiders' Desmond Bryant arrested in Florida

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Desmond Bryantwas arrested Sunday morning in Florida on a criminal mischief charge, the team confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network.
Bryant was booked into a Miami-Dade County, Fla., jail at 9:24 a.m. ET and was being held on a bond between $200 and $1,000.
"We're aware of the situation and are gathering more information," Raiders spokesman Zak Gilbert said in a statement.
It's never a good time to get arrested, but Bryant's slip-up is especially poorly timed. The 6-foot-5 veteran is entering unrestricted free agency for the first time in a few weeks. He was seen as one of the more talented defensive linemen on the market and was in line for a solid contract. This will complicate matters.
The similarity of Bryant's name to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant caused some confusion Sunday morning when a Sun Sentinel reporter initially misidentified who was arrested.
Dez Bryant posted on Twitter: "Ooo (expletive) false rumors about jail? Lol I was working out at 2 something in the morning in Dallas." There's even Twitter proof of said workout, not that we need it.