Oakland Raiders closing in on potential move to Las Vegas

» It is hard to find many "no" votes for the Raiders' plan to move. The reality is, Oakland has not shown and does not present any real push to keep the team in their city. There is no plan. And while some owners might be hesitant to move a team from a large market to a mid-level market, there is not another viable option. Even if there is a delay in the vote (to May), it will mean nothing about the city of Oakland possibly being an option. It is not. The Vegas market isn't large, but it's tourism is intriguing to several owners.