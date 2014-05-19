Oakland Raiders claim Greg Little off waiver wire

The Oakland Raiders claimed the former Cleveland Browns receiver off the waiver wire, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team later made the move official.
Little is a big-bodied receiver who has a knack for getting open; however, he struggles catching the ball -- a crippling problem for a man who gets paid to catch a ball.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is willing to give Little a chance to bolster his thin receiving corps with little risk. Little joins Denarius Moore, Rod Streater and free agent acquisition James Jones on the Raiders depth chart.
If his character concerns follow him to the Bay Area and he can't cut down on the drops, Little will likely hit the waiver wire again in short order.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" plays the post-draft version of the game "What's More Likely" and breaks down all the latest news.