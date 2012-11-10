Oakland Raiders activate Ron Bartell, cut Pat Lee

On the eve of their Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Oakland Raiders have shaken up their secondary.
The team announced Saturday that cornerback Ron Bartell -- who's been out since breaking his shoulder blade in Week 1 -- has been activated from the injured-reserve list. The Raiders also promoted running back Jeremy Stewart from the practice squad.
To make room for Bartell, the Raiders waived cornerback Pat Lee and placed cornerback Shawntae Spencer on injured reserve.
The decision to cut ties with Lee is a surprise. He was a steady contributor in the seven games he started in Bartell's absence, compiling 30 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.
He missed a tackle on a long Doug Martin touchdown run last Sunday, but he was hardly alone on that front.