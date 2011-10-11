Oakland must clear spot on 53-man roster for Pryor

The Oakland Raiders' roster exemption for recently re-instated quarterback Terrelle Pryor will expire next Monday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
The team then must activate Pryor and make a corresponding roster move in order to get the rookie signal-caller on the Raiders' 53-man roster.
Pryor was suspended for five games at the start of the season as part of an agreement that allowed him to participate in the supplemental draft. Pryor has completed his suspension and is now eligible to practice with the Raiders.