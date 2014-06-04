O'Brien: Arian Foster can fill third-down role for Texans

"The most important thing to do is to make sure that you look at the player's skill set and figure out how they fit your system or our system," O'Brien said, per the team's official website. "What we do is if we have a back for instance that is a three-down back like Arian (Foster) is, a guy that can play on first, second and third down, then you're finding ways to incorporate him into the passing game and the running game and it really works out well for your offense.