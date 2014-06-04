Around the League

Presented By

O'Brien: Arian Foster can fill third-down role for Texans

Published: Jun 04, 2014 at 03:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arian Fostertold us a couple weeks ago that the Houston Texans plan to utilize him out of the backfield more in 2014.

In the past, Bill O'Brien's offense has generally subbed in a third-down back with more passing game acumen. However, the first-year coach said Tuesday that Foster has the skills of pass-catching backs like Kevin Faulk and Danny Woodhead.

"The most important thing to do is to make sure that you look at the player's skill set and figure out how they fit your system or our system," O'Brien said, per the team's official website. "What we do is if we have a back for instance that is a three-down back like Arian (Foster) is, a guy that can play on first, second and third down, then you're finding ways to incorporate him into the passing game and the running game and it really works out well for your offense.

"In the past we've had guys like Kevin Faulk and Danny Woodhead in this offense that have filled those types of roles," he continued. "Now it looks like definitely Arian will be able to do that and more."

Faulk ended his 13-year career with 3,701 yards receiving, while in the last four years -- three with the New England Patriots and last season with the San Diego Chargers -- Woodhead has gone for 1,587 yards.

Oddly enough, in O'Brien's one season as offensive coordinator in New England -- his only such position in the NFL -- no back caught more than 18 passes (the Patriots went tight-end heavy in 2011).

After back-to-back 600-yard-plus receiving seasons, Foster is coming off years of 217 yards and 183 yards in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Last season saw him play in just eight games.

With a dearth of pass-catching options behind Foster, O'Brien views the 27-year-old, who is coming off back surgery, as a three-down player.

"He's got really good hand-eye coordination," the coach said. "He's got good hands. He's an instinctive player. He has a good idea about how to get open. He enjoys being involved in the passing game, both in protection bases and obviously on routes. He's had a good OTA period for us."

While fantasy football players might be skittish about trusting the running back after an injury-plagued year, O'Brien plans to ride Foster.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" picks their favorites for Comeback Player of the Year and takes listener calls. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW